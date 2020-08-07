Global  
 

Postponed ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2022, India to host 2021 edition

DNA Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will now be held in Australia in 2022, the ICC confirmed today. India will retain the right to host the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, as planned. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, which was to be held in New Zealand, has been postponed until February - March...
