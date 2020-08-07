Global  
 

What is WeChat and why does President Trump want to ban it?

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
WeChat is owned by Tencent, whose parent owns a piece of U.S. companies including Tesla, Activision Blizzard and Riot Games and Fortnite maker Epic.
News video: Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. Gloria Tso reports.N

President Trump Issues Executive Order Barring Transactions With ByteDance | THR News [Video]

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday evening barring transactions with ByteDance, forcing the Chinese tech firm to divest itself of its U.S. TikTok operations.

U.S. intel shows Russia "denigrating" Biden, while China prefers Trump lose

 The U.S. intelligence community has provided an update on attempted influence on the 2020 election.
Does President Trump care about winning the popular vote?

 President Trump won the Electoral College in 2016 despite getting 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. In his latest column for The New York Times, CBS..
Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral

 Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
What is Tencent?

 The Chinese firm's investments include Fortnite, Tesla and Universal Music - but it's under fire in the US.
Trump’s WeChat ban could touch everything from Spotify to League of Legends

Last night, the Trump administration issued a pair of stunning executive orders against Chinese technology..
World stocks end four-day winning streak [Video]

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's TikTok. Ciara Lee reports

Riot Games addresses burnout and crunch by giving employees a week off

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, will be giving employees the week of August 10th..
Did Fortnite just copy Ana Coto’s viral roller-skating dance from TikTok?

 For a moment there, it seemed like Epic Games was going to work with creators to uplift their popular dance moves by letting players officially reenact them in..
The Verge

Fortnite adds sports cars, pickups, and trucks with new Joy Ride update

 Fortnite has finally added cars to the game with its latest update: Joy Ride.

The battle royale title has had plenty of vehicles come and go over past..
The Verge

Ninja returns to Twitch for first time since Mixer shut down

 Ninja is back on Twitch — for the moment, at least. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started streaming Fortnite on his Twitch account Wednesday morning, nearly a year..
The Verge

TikTok 'Shocked' by President Trump's Order to Ban App, Threatens Legal Action [Video]

U.S. President Trump signed an executive order that would ban TikTok and messaging app WeChat in 45 days, unless they are sold by their Chinese parent companies.

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days [Video]

Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News [Video]

After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or..

