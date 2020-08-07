Shia LaBeouf in 'The Tax Collector': His 5 essential roles, from 'Holes' to 'Honey Boy'

Clarkson, Efron And Cumberbatch Among Stars Receiving Honors



American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Actor Zac Efron is also being honored with a star for his contribution to film and television. According to Reuters, Britsh actor Benedict Cumberbatch will receive a star as well. The celebrities will be honored in an official ceremony on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf and Missy Elliott were among 35 stars of film, television, and music that were honored Thursday.

