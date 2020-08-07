Global  
 

Shia LaBeouf in 'The Tax Collector': His 5 essential roles, from 'Holes' to 'Honey Boy'

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Amid various off-screen distractions, Shia LaBeouf has crafted an impressive career. In honor of 'The Tax Collector,' here are his essential roles.
Shia LaBeouf Reps for Joe Biden on Face Mask

 Shia LaBeouf doesn't need a bumper sticker to show his support for Joe Biden ... a face covering --  do just fine. The actor was out Monday morning in L.A...
TMZ.com
Shia LaBeouf accused of adopting 'brownface' for new movie [Video]

Shia LaBeouf accused of adopting 'brownface' for new movie

Shia LaBeouf has been accused of using "brownface" after the trailer for his new movie seemingly showed him portraying a man of Mexican descent.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Clarkson, Efron And Cumberbatch Among Stars Receiving Honors [Video]

Clarkson, Efron And Cumberbatch Among Stars Receiving Honors

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Actor Zac Efron is also being honored with a star for his contribution to film and television. According to Reuters, Britsh actor Benedict Cumberbatch will receive a star as well. The celebrities will be honored in an official ceremony on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf and Missy Elliott were among 35 stars of film, television, and music that were honored Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Benedict Cumberbatch and Shia LaBeouf to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame [Video]

Benedict Cumberbatch and Shia LaBeouf to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Benedict Cumberbatch, Shia LaBeouf, and Kelly Clarkson are among the big names who will be honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Honey Boy (film) Honey Boy (film) 2019 film directed by Alma Har'el

‘The Tax Collector’ Film Review: Shia LaBeouf Got His Torso Tattooed for This?

‘The Tax Collector’ Film Review: Shia LaBeouf Got His Torso Tattooed for This? The last time writer-director David Ayer made a film about two men driving around the streets of South Central Los Angeles, bonding in a violent environment that...
The Wrap

Shia LaBeouf Supports Joe Biden for President By Wearing a 'Biden' Face Mask

 Count Shia LaBeouf as one of Joe Biden‘s celeb supporters! The 34-year-old actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday (August 3) wearing a face mask that read...
Just Jared


