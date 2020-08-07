|
Shia LaBeouf in 'The Tax Collector': His 5 essential roles, from 'Holes' to 'Honey Boy'
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Amid various off-screen distractions, Shia LaBeouf has crafted an impressive career. In honor of 'The Tax Collector,' here are his essential roles.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shia LaBeouf American actor and artist
Shia LaBeouf Reps for Joe Biden on Face MaskShia LaBeouf doesn't need a bumper sticker to show his support for Joe Biden ... a face covering -- do just fine. The actor was out Monday morning in L.A...
TMZ.com
Shia LaBeouf accused of adopting 'brownface' for new movie
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Clarkson, Efron And Cumberbatch Among Stars Receiving Honors
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Benedict Cumberbatch and Shia LaBeouf to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Honey Boy (film) 2019 film directed by Alma Har'el
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this