Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with Tyler Skaggs' death
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Eric Kay, the Angels' longtime director of communications, was arrested and arraigned at a federal courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.
