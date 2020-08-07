Global  
 

Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with Tyler Skaggs' death

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Eric Kay, the Angels' longtime director of communications, was arrested and arraigned at a federal courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.
 An ex-employee of the Los Angeles Angels was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with the 2019 overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who was found unresponsive in a North Texas hotel room while in town to face the Texas Rangers. Katie Johnston reports.

