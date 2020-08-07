Cardinals have another positive COVID-19 test, Friday's game vs. Cubs postponed

METS Player Céspedes Opts Out Of 2020 Season



New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes decided to opt out of the MLB season "for Covid-related reasons." CNN reports that the move comes after Céspedes did not report to the ballpark for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Security sent by team management to the Mets' hotel found no trace of Céspedes or his belongings. The METS remained unaware of the 34-year-old's decision not to play the rest of the season until late in the game against the Atlanta Braves.

