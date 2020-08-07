Global  
 

Cardinals have another positive COVID-19 test, Friday's game vs. Cubs postponed

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
MLB announced Friday's Cardinals-Cubs game at Busch Stadium has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive.
