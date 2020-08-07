|
Cardinals have another positive COVID-19 test, Friday's game vs. Cubs postponed
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
MLB announced Friday's Cardinals-Cubs game at Busch Stadium has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chicago Cubs Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Chicago, Illinois, United States
Cubs turn questionable, unreviewable triple play in loss to RedsReplay rules don't allow for infield catches to be reviewed, so Kris Bryant's diving catch vs. Reds turned into Cubs' first triple play since 1997.
USATODAY.com
St. Louis City in Missouri, United States
Feds expand officer deployments to Memphis, St. Louis in anti-violence pushThe Justice Department announced that it is surging 40 officers to Memphis, Tennessee, and 50 more to St. Louis during the next several weeks.
USATODAY.com
Cori Bush Defeats William Lacy Clay in a Show of Progressive MightThe upset of the veteran congressman from St. Louis sent tremors though the Democratic establishment in Missouri and Washington, D.C.
NYTimes.com
In St. Louis, Testing Liberal Might Against a Democratic FixtureCori Bush, an activist backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats, is trying to unseat 10-term Representative William Lacy Clay in a bid to turn..
NYTimes.com
Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
'It was really, really hard': Mike Trout laments leaving behind wife and newborn son to rejoin Angels teammatesIt was painful leaving his wife and newborn son behind, but Mike Trout is committed to the Angels, yet wishes MLB tested for COVID more often.
USATODAY.com
MLB postpones another series as more players test positiveThirteen players and staffers on the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus.
CBS News
MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for COVID-19Four-game series between St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers is postponed after seven Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive.
USATODAY.com
METS Player Céspedes Opts Out Of 2020 Season
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Busch Stadium Baseball stadium in St. Louis, MO, US
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this