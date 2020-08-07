|
US intel: Russia working to defeat Biden; China and Iran prefer Trump defeat
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Russia wants to "denigrate" Joe Biden, while China views Trump as "unpredictable," says the U.S. National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center.
