Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: South Dakota town ready to welcome 250,000 bikers
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The South Dakota rally could be one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Large summer gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts in South Dakota
Sturgis Rally, Nagasaki anniversary, Epstein series: 5 things to know this weekendNo masks will be required as thousands flood Sturgis, Nagasaki marks the 75th anniversary of the US bombing and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's COVID Precautions Seem Futile, Not EnforcedThough the reasonable, safe and smart decision would have been to cancel the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ... the South Dakota city's doing what it can to..
TMZ.com
‘If We Get It, We Chose to Be Here’: Despite Virus, Thousands Converge on Sturgis for Huge RallyTens of thousands of motorcyclists roared into the western South Dakota community on Friday, lining Main Street from end to end, for the start of the annual..
NYTimes.com
No masks required as 250,000 expected at 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Here's what to know.Festivalgoers will be largely free of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions common elsewhere in the country during this year's 10-day event.
USATODAY.com
South Dakota State in the United States
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Huge Crowd at Local BarThe Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was true to form Friday night, as a huge group packed into a local bar with nary a mask in sight. It all went down at the Full..
TMZ.com
