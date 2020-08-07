Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: South Dakota town ready to welcome 250,000 bikers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sturgis is on. The message has been broadcast across social media as South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections...

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's COVID Precautions Seem Futile, Not Enforced Though the reasonable, safe and smart decision would have been to cancel the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ... the South Dakota city's doing what it can to...

TMZ.com 18 hours ago



