Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: South Dakota town ready to welcome 250,000 bikers

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The South Dakota rally could be one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: South Dakota town ready to welcome 250,000 bikers

South Dakota town ready to welcome 250,000 bikers 01:11

 The South Dakota rally could be one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Large summer gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts in South Dakota

Sturgis Rally, Nagasaki anniversary, Epstein series: 5 things to know this weekend

 No masks will be required as thousands flood Sturgis, Nagasaki marks the 75th anniversary of the US bombing and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's COVID Precautions Seem Futile, Not Enforced

 Though the reasonable, safe and smart decision would have been to cancel the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ... the South Dakota city's doing what it can to..
TMZ.com

‘If We Get It, We Chose to Be Here’: Despite Virus, Thousands Converge on Sturgis for Huge Rally

 Tens of thousands of motorcyclists roared into the western South Dakota community on Friday, lining Main Street from end to end, for the start of the annual..
NYTimes.com

No masks required as 250,000 expected at 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Here's what to know.

 Festivalgoers will be largely free of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions common elsewhere in the country during this year's 10-day event.
USATODAY.com

South Dakota South Dakota State in the United States

How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump Fueled Speculation About Pence’s Job

 After Ms. Noem, the South Dakota governor, flew to Washington on Air Force One, rumors about her ambitions ensued. She made a second trip to smooth things over..
NYTimes.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Huge Crowd at Local Bar

 The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was true to form Friday night, as a huge group packed into a local bar with nary a mask in sight. It all went down at the Full..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

 SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sturgis is on. The message has been broadcast across social media as South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmaxDenver PostTIME

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's COVID Precautions Seem Futile, Not Enforced

 Though the reasonable, safe and smart decision would have been to cancel the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ... the South Dakota city's doing what it can to...
TMZ.com

Sturgis Motorcyle Rally Bikers Arrive by Thousands, Masks and Distancing Rare

 COVID-19 isn't stopping the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but with hundreds of thousands arriving ... it's gonna be near impossible for the bikers to avoid...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this