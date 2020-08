You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Climate crisis: Canada's last fully intact Arctic ice shelf 'disintegrates' amid intense rising temperatures The last fully intact ice shelf in the Canadian Arctic has collapsed, losing more than 40 per cent of its area in just two days at the end of July,...

WorldNews 17 hours ago



Canada's last fully intact Arctic ice shelf has collapsed amid rising temperatures The largest remaining intact ice shelf in the Canadian Arctic "basically integrated", researchers said, amid intense temperatures in the polar region.

SBS 51 minutes ago



'It's disintegrated': Canada's last intact Arctic ice shelf has collapsed The Milne Ice Shelf has now been reduced in area by about 43%. It was Canada's last intact Arctic ice shelf.

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this