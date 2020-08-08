Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge advertisers to shun social media sites

The Age Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife had set their sights on "remodelling the architecture" of social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sweet talking parrot has a great pick-up line [Video]

Sweet talking parrot has a great pick-up line

Don Juan, Casanova, and Romeo were are all great lovers. Let's add Einstein parrot to the list! What lady could resist the attention of this handsome bird! First, he makes an introduction,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:21Published
Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Prior to becoming a member of the British..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan [Video]

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine have marked Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday with a throwback photograph and brief note.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch mission to transform social media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch mission to transform social media In an opinion piece for a US magazine, the Duke of Sussex says there is a 'crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth' in our digital landscape
Wales Online

What Else for August 7, 2020

 Prince Harry wrote a piece for Fast Company about how the social value of social media is being undermined by toxicity and is urging major companies to...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this