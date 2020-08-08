Kerala plane crash: Two investigation teams to leave for Kozhikode, says Civil Aviation Minister

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45...
At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...
At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We..