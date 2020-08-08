Global  
 

Kerala plane crash: Two investigation teams to leave for Kozhikode, says Civil Aviation Minister

DNA Saturday, 8 August 2020
At least 17 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.
News video: Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport 01:08

 An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45...

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash [Video]

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information..

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash [Video]

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We..

