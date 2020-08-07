Global  
 

Jerry Falwell Jr to take leave of absence after racy photo

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr will step down as president of Liberty University after posting the "weird" image.
Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer

Evangelical college president Jerry Falwell Jr leaves after photo with pants undone

 Jerry Falwell Jr took an indefinite leave of absence on Friday (US time) as the leader of Liberty University, one of the United States' top evangelical Christian..
New Zealand Herald

Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking Leave of Absence From Liberty University

 Mr. Falwell, the college’s president and a supporter of President Trump, agreed to a request by the school’s board of trustees.
NYTimes.com

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. placed on leave

 Falwell has politicized the university, a conservative Christian school in southwest Virginia.
CBS News

Liberty University Liberty University private Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia

GOP Congressman and Former Liberty U Instructor Calls For Falwell’s Resignation Over ‘Appalling’ Behavior

GOP Congressman and Former Liberty U Instructor Calls For Falwell’s Resignation Over ‘Appalling’ Behavior Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina Republican and vice chair of the House Republican Conference, called for Jerry Falwell Jr. to step down from his position as...
Mediaite

Head of university that bans gay students on the grounds of ‘morality’ apologises for looking like a ‘drunk, unzipped mess’

 The head of a major anti-LGBT+ evangelical university in the US apologised after a photograph of himself, his face flushed and his jeans unzipped, caused a stir...
PinkNews


