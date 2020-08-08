Canada's last Arctic ice shelf breaks apart due to warming
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Canada's 4,000-year-old Milne Ice Shelf has broken apart due to melting from both hotter air above and warmer water below. Much of the Earth's ice shelves have collapsed because of rising temperatures in both poles.
New satellite images from NASA show that Canada's St. Patrick Bay ice caps have completely disappeared. Researcher Mark Serreze said; "I can't say I was terribly surprised because we knew they were going, but it has happened really fast". In 2017 Serreze estimated the ice caps would be gone within...