Canada's last Arctic ice shelf breaks apart due to warming

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Canada's 4,000-year-old Milne Ice Shelf has broken apart due to melting from both hotter air above and warmer water below. Much of the Earth's ice shelves have collapsed because of rising temperatures in both poles.
