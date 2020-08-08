Canada's last Arctic ice shelf breaks apart due to warming

KayTeaBee Canada's last fully intact Arctic ice shelf collapses | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/YIXVMmfMuq 4 seconds ago B.Bryan RT @YaleE360: Canada’s last fully intact ice shelf in the Arctic has collapsed, shrinking by about 80 square kilometers, or 40 percent of i… 5 seconds ago Blue tsunami - 2020🌊🇺🇸🇨🇦 RT @GretaThunberg: “The last fully intact ice shelf in the Canadian Arctic has collapsed, losing more than 40% of its area in just two days… 6 seconds ago B.Bryan RT @ReutersScience: The Arctic has been warming at twice the global rate for the last 30 years, due to a process known as Arctic amplificat… 12 seconds ago Julia Ryan RT @arctic_today: Canada’s last fully intact Arctic ice shelf has collapsed. The Milne Ice Shelf lost some 40 percent of its area — and th… 13 seconds ago 🌊Rand Paul's neighbour🌊 RT @ECCC_CIS: Satellite animation, from July 30 to August 4, shows the collapse of the last fully intact #iceshelf in #Canada. The Milne Ic… 19 seconds ago John Weston RT @MeryamHd2020: Canada's last fully intact Arctic ice shelf has collapsed. The Arctic has been warming at twice the rate as the rest of t… 52 seconds ago