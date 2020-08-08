Global  
 

Kozhikode plane crash | Pilot Capt. Sathe was former fighter pilot in IAF

Hindu Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Capt. Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight who died after the plane crashed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport on Friday, was an alumnus o
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri 02:10

 Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in the incident so far. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190...

Former IAF pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe flying Air India Express plane killed in Kozhikode crash

 A former IAF Wing Commander, Captain Sathe was commissioned into service on June 11, 1981, and retired on June 30, 2003.
