Kozhikode plane crash | Pilot Capt. Sathe was former fighter pilot in IAF

Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in the incident so far. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190...
At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...