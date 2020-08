You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mahesh Babu birthday: The actor urges fans to avoid social gatherings on his birthday Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has urged his fans to avoid any kind of social gathering on his birthday on August 9, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic....

Mid-Day





