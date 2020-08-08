Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bid

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Jerry Sheridan is the GOP nominee in the race for Maricopa County sheriff, beating his former boss and ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election

Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election 00:18

 Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, per the Associated Press.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Arpaio Joe Arpaio former Maricopa County Sheriff

Joe Arpaio Loses Arizona Primary to Reclaim His Old Sheriff’s Job

 Voters instead backed Jerry Sheridan, Mr. Arpaio’s former chief deputy, who promised to revive many of Mr. Arpaio’s policies but without the showmanship.
NYTimes.com

2020 Election Live Updates: When Will Biden Announce His Running Mate?

 Joe Biden is making a new effort to challenge President Trump in Ohio. And in Maricopa County, Ariz., Joe Arpaio is seeking a return as sheriff at age 88.
NYTimes.com

How Joe Arpaio’s Fate in Arizona Could Be a Window Into Trump’s

 The polarizing former sheriff of Maricopa County, a stylistic doppelgänger to President Trump, is running for his old office in a state where approval of both..
NYTimes.com

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

US officials uncover 'sophisticated' border tunnel

 An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said. They said the..
USATODAY.com
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec [Video]

New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

ICE contractor still holding migrant children in Arizona hotels, acting DHS secretary says

 Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf testified before a Senate panel that ICE is still holding migrant children in hotels and has "for decades."
 
USATODAY.com

'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Finally Files For Divorce

 Jorge Nava is finally following through with his promise to end his "90 Day Fiance" marriage to Anfisa Arkhipchenko ... he's officially filed for divorce. Jorge..
TMZ.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks [Video]

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned them down on Friday as more talks ended without a deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral

 Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was celebrated at a private funeral in Atlanta..
USATODAY.com

Maricopa County, Arizona Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jackson County race features current, former sheriffs vying for job [Video]

Jackson County race features current, former sheriffs vying for job

Voters in Jackson County will decide on Tuesday who will lead the sheriff's office for the next four years. The race pits current Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté against former Sheriff Mike Sharp.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published
Who will be the next Maricopa County Sheriff? [Video]

Who will be the next Maricopa County Sheriff?

Name recognition key in Republican race.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:38Published

Tweets about this

lrdover

Lisa Dover RT @ajc: PHOTOS: Herman Cain honored at funeral. https://t.co/s74g0TJncA '‘He had an abundant life': https://t.co/uUGfjQgTNC https://t.co/V… 3 hours ago

clarkharold01

Harold Clark RT @bwdn2008: Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral - But where is Trump? Giving a eulogy from the Whitehouse although he has b… 4 hours ago

bwdn2008

Anita Wills Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral - But where is Trump? Giving a eulogy from the Whitehouse althoug… https://t.co/jXVsfhAgH3 4 hours ago

SoldByWendy

Wendy Morton Johnson RT @JennaEllisEsq: This is disgusting, @nytimes. Even for you guys. You’re not journalists, you’re activists. Herman Cain deserves to be h… 9 hours ago

FuocoStrepitoso

STREPITOSO FUOCO RT @jilevin: Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral https://t.co/8KoTJ7eWSS 11 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Herman Cain's life honored during Atlanta funeral https://t.co/8KoTJ7eWSS 11 hours ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват Herman Cain’s life honored during Atlanta funeral https://t.co/AwuybIMvvS 11 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Herman Cain’s life honored during Atlanta funeral https://t.co/UC3BrOLvW2 11 hours ago