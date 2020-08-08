|
Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bid
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Jerry Sheridan is the GOP nominee in the race for Maricopa County sheriff, beating his former boss and ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
