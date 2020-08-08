Coronavirus: Face covering use expanded in England and Scotland

Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces that the number ofcoronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen which led to lockdownrestrictions being reintroduced in the city has risen by 25 in the past day.Nicola Sturgeon thanks the people of Aberdeen for complying with the newrestrictions in the area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published on January 1, 1970