Coronavirus: Face covering use expanded in England and Scotland

BBC News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The new rules apply to cinemas, museums and places of worship as more quarantine restrictions start.
News video: How to wear a face covering comfortably

How to wear a face covering comfortably 02:24

 Face coverings are mandatory for most in shops and on public transport as UK officials work to control the coronavirus outbreak. From 8 August this will be expanded in England to include most enclosed public spaces, like cinemas and places of worship. Anyone with a “legitimate reason” not to wear...

