Kozhikode plane crash: D.V. Sathe was a highly decorated pilot

Hindu Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
He received the Sword of Honour at Air Force Academy and was an accomplished fighter pilot
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams 02:50

 The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt...

