Kozhikode plane crash: D.V. Sathe was a highly decorated pilot

The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt...
