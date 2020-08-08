|
NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid going home after qualifying round upsets
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Canadiens and Blackhawks, who wouldn't have made the playoffs under normal circumstances, knock out Penguins and Oilers in four games.
