NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid going home after qualifying round upsets

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Canadiens and Blackhawks, who wouldn't have made the playoffs under normal circumstances, knock out Penguins and Oilers in four games.
