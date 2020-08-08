|
NBA bubble breakdown: Boston Celtics know rout of Toronto Raptors means 'nothing'
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Boston routed Toronto 122-100, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens won't be putting any stock in the result if the teams meet again in the playoffs.
