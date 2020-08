You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England on wait and see if Stokes can bowl in Pakistan test



The day before their first test against Pakistan, it remains unclear if England all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to bowl. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:38 Published 4 days ago A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family



A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 5 days ago Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news



India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Cricket Australia mull moving Boxing Day Test from traditional MCG The four Tests of the much-anticipated series are currently scheduled to be held at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

Zee News 2 days ago





Tweets about this