Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacement

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacementZidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on Juventus’ shortlist to replace Maurizio Sarri. Both Real and Juve tumbled out of the Champions League on Friday night at the hands of Manchester City and Lyon respectively. Real were beaten 2-1 on the night, with two uncharacteristic...
