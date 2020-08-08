Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carrie Lam: Hong Kong’s divisive leader now sanctioned by US

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong’s divisive leader now sanctioned by USCarrie Lam vowed to heal divisions when she became Hong Kong’s leader, but her tenure has been marred by massive democracy protests and a crackdown by Beijing that prompted the United States to sanction her. In this file photo taken on July 06, 2020, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media about the new national security law introduced to the city at her weekly press conference in Hong Kong. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) The 63-year-old devout Catholic took over in March 2017, becoming the first woman elevated to the city’s top job. But she was not popularly elected. Hong Kong’s leaders are instead chosen by a 1,200-strong committee stacked with Beijing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Carrie Lam Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong

U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam

 The Trump administration is imposing a new round of sanctions on top officials in Hong Kong, including leader Carrie Lam. The move is in response to Lam..
CBS News

Trump administration sanctions Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, other officials over Chinese crackdown

 The U.S. imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials over China's crackdown on the territory.
USATODAY.com

US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive

 US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and other top officials for undermining territory's autonomy
BBC News

Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirus

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Honk Hong fires back at "shameless" U.S. sanctions

 China slammed the United States for imposing "barbarous" sanctions in response to Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong.
CBS News
US Stocks Close Mixed [Video]

US Stocks Close Mixed

Reuters US equities closed mixed on Friday as traders weighed escalating US-China tensions against rosy labor-market data. President Donald Trump issued executive orders Thursday afternoon targeting TikTok-owner ByteDance and WeChat-owner Tencent. The orders ban US transactions with the apps in 45 days. The US on Friday placed sanctions on 11 Chinese officials and their counterparts in Hong Kong. On the economic data front, the US added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

US sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials

 The US on Friday (US time) imposed sanctions on Hong Kong officials, including the pro-China leader of the government, accusing them of cooperating with..
New Zealand Herald

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

US intelligence chief warns of China, Russia, Iran meddling in Nov elections

 A top US intelligence official has warned of China, Russia and Iran meddling in the upcoming presidential elections . "We assess that China prefers that..
WorldNews

Russia Continues Interfering in Election to Help Trump, U.S. Intelligence Says

 But a new assessment says China would prefer to see the president defeated, though it is less clear how much Beijing is doing to meddle in the 2020 campaign to..
NYTimes.com

Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacement

 Zidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on..
WorldNews

Even if oil and gas disappear, pipelines are here to stay

 A warning sign for Petroleum Pipeline is pictured on May 4th, 2020, in Cushing, Oklahoma. | Photo by Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

People..
The Verge

YouTube prank stars Stokes Twins charged with felony after fake bank robbery video

 Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Alan and Alex Stokes, 23-year-old twin brothers known best for posting prank videos to..
The Verge

Former Google exec Anthony Levandowski sentenced to 18 months for stealing self-driving car secrets

 Photo by Angelo Merendino / AFP / Getty Images

Controversial engineer Anthony Levandowski, who worked for the Google division that would become Waymo..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam Over National Security Law [Video]

U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam Over National Security Law

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including Carrie Lam, over their role in helping facilitate the implementation of Hong Kong's new national security law.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:56Published
GRIT Ep 2 - Handmade pan-fried buns in Hong Kong [Video]

GRIT Ep 2 - Handmade pan-fried buns in Hong Kong

In the second episode of Grit, a maker of handmade pan-fried Shanghainese buns in Hong Kong shares his passion for delivering traditional taste in his dim sum. Lee Tsz Hei, the owner of Little Boss,..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 08:00Published
China healthcare workers in Hong Kong to battle COVID-19 [Video]

China healthcare workers in Hong Kong to battle COVID-19

Up to 60 healthcare professionals will be part of a team based in the territory's first make-shift hospital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this