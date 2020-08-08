Global  
 

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Champions League: Live streaming, BAY v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Saturday, 8 August 2020
BAY vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, BAY Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Head to Head.
Reuters - Sports
News video: Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash

Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash 03:55

 Chelsea make final preparations at their Cobham training ahead of their trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who..

Duration: 01:27
Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard [Video]

Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante ruled fit for Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich as the Blues struggle with injuries.

Duration: 03:01
Flick: Lampard doing an extraordinary job [Video]

Flick: Lampard doing an extraordinary job

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick believes Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is doing 'an extraordinary job' at Stamford Bridge ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie in Germany.

Duration: 00:34

