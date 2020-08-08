Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosion Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

BEIRUT — Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators trying to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in Beirut on Saturday during a protest over the government's handling of this week's devastating explosion in the city. About 5,000 people gathered in Martyrs' Square in the city center, some throwing stones. Police fired tear gas when some protesters tried to break through the barrier blocking a street leading to parliament, a Reuters journalist said. The protesters chanted "the people want the fall of the regime," and held posters saying "Leave,...


