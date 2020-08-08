|
Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosion
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
BEIRUT — Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators trying to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in Beirut on Saturday during a protest over the government’s handling of this week’s devastating explosion in the city. About 5,000 people gathered in Martyrs’ Square in the city center, some throwing stones. Police fired tear gas when some protesters tried to break through the barrier blocking a street leading to parliament, a Reuters journalist said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. The protesters chanted “the people want the fall of the regime,” and held posters saying “Leave,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Clashes as hundreds protest against Lebanon govtClashes between protesters and security forces erupted in Beirut on Saturday, in the wake of Tuesday's massive explosion that devastated the city. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Haunting image of Beirut destruction shows clock frozen at 6:09"It stopped short, never to go again, when Beirut died," the photographer said.
CBS News
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers clearing up rubble in Beirut hospital
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a ‘right’ to be furious
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39Published
Martyrs' Square, Beirut square in Beirut, Lebanon
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this