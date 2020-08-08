|
Assam Police constable admit card 2020 released at slprbassam.in, check direct link here
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam on Saturday, released the admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of constables in Assam Police. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website slprbassam.in.
