Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assam Police constable admit card 2020 released at slprbassam.in, check direct link here

DNA Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam on Saturday, released the admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of constables in Assam Police. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website slprbassam.in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 40 Assam cops donate blood plasma after beating Covid-19 [Video]

Over 40 Assam cops donate blood plasma after beating Covid-19

Over 40 Assam cops donated blood plasma after beating Covid-19. Assam Police organized a blood donation camp in Guwahati on August 01. It was organized in collaboration with State Health Department &..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published
Over 40 Assam cops donate plasma after beating COVID-19 [Video]

Over 40 Assam cops donate plasma after beating COVID-19

43 police personnel who recovered from COVID-19 donated their blood plasma at the camp in Assam on August 01. Assam Police in collaboration with State Health Department and National Health Mission..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Rhea demanded CBI probe to play victim card: Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

Rhea demanded CBI probe to play victim card: Sushant's family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this