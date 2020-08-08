Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuelJOHANNESBURG — The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development late Friday as satellite images showed a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near environmental areas that the government called "very sensitive." Mauritius has said the ship was carrying nearly 4,000 tons of fuel and cracks have appeared in its hull. Jugnauth said his government had appealed to France for help, saying the spill "represents a danger" for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mauritius Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean

'Environmental emergency' declared in Mauritius over bulk carrier oil leak [Video]

'Environmental emergency' declared in Mauritius over bulk carrier oil leak

Authorities in Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a bulk carrier that ran aground offshore began spilling tons of fuel into the Indian Ocean.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship [Video]

Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after oil leak from stranded ship

Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, Greenpeace warned.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:55Published

Oil spill: Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel

 The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a "state of environmental emergency" after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began..
New Zealand Herald

Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

 "It was in Mauritius that I had first spoken about India's vision of 'SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region'. This is because Mauritius is at the..
IndiaTimes
India-US naval cooperation committed to support free Indo-Pacific: US Defence Secretary [Video]

India-US naval cooperation committed to support free Indo-Pacific: US Defence Secretary

US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper on July 21 put a light on their vision towards the security in Indo- pacific region. He highlighted rapid increase in defence cooperation with India and even mentioned about focus of US over the situation between India and China. "I want to highlight our increased defence cooperation with India, one the all important defence relationships of 21th century. We conducted our first-ever joint military exercise last November," said US Defence Secretary. He added, "As we speak today, USS Nimitz is conducting combined exercise with Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating our shared commitment to stronger naval cooperation and support to a free and open Indo-Pacific." "We are obviously monitoring the situation between India and China very closely, what's happening along the Line of Actual Control and we are very pleased to see both sides are trying to de-escalate the situation," he said further.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Johannesburg Johannesburg The largest city in South Africa

It is very much in SA’s interest to ‘interfere’ in Zimbabwe

 For about 20 years SA has watched, rarely exerted pressure, and in some instances aided and abetted, the tragedy Zimbabwe has become. SA is now home to millions..
WorldNews
Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South Africa [Video]

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South Africa

A critical Covid-19 vaccine trial is underway in South Africa. The initial results for the Oxford developed vaccine have been promising. Researchers however say that the real test for the experimental vaccine will come in South Africa. According to CNN, scientists in Johannesburg are trying to enroll 2,000 participants in the vaccine trial. South Africa has reported over 381,000 cases of COVID-19, with a death toll of 5,368.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
South Africa: Many in Johannesburg are going hungry [Video]

South Africa: Many in Johannesburg are going hungry

The mayor of South Africa’s biggest city says nearly one million households do not have enough to eat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Pravind Jugnauth Pravind Jugnauth Prime Minister of Mauritius

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration [Video]

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean Region. Senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both countries were present during the occasion. "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences," said PM Modi. During his address, Prime Minister Modi said India and Mauritius respect independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. "Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect," the Prime Minister said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:49Published
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi [Video]

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences. The new Supreme Court building is a symbol of our cooperation and shows value of both the countries. Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect. I am happy that this project has completed on schedule and within the initial estimated costs."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

NimbusBorealis

Nimbus RT @Gillyaart: The first short I ever wanted to make got quite of traction and I very much appreciate all of your interest! It's going to t… 4 minutes ago

tiddybarf

annie {garbage} RT @stephens_ben: @DonaldJTrumpJr Keeping the schools shut brings all kinds of problems with it, but it is very much in my kids' interest t… 9 minutes ago

SafeerInvests

Safeer Mohiuddin @Austen @theSamParr considering you can get an avg of 5% in the market. and be liquid. Yes you can deduct mortgag… https://t.co/ZfE72jHNXd 18 minutes ago

shahh_f

•- Sharu -• @Nidhi_NIA Haha🖐 im sharu i was very much active here like 3 years ago then i lost interest in everything here 😐 i… https://t.co/3NbLHvjaDt 31 minutes ago

Robin_C_Douglas

Dr Robin Douglas @StanBobOP Very much so. Are you familiar with Tony Fuller's work on this? The most recent example of an Anglican… https://t.co/DAvKXcZI1U 33 minutes ago

af82322966

Akbar Afghan @AsfundK1 @paykhar Yes indeed you have very much to solve, one of them is billions of dollars of debt, you pay back… https://t.co/T3Owqho0Rx 45 minutes ago

dormouse881

dormouse88 @djlovesyou I've not expressed any personal opinions but you have & it is those opinions which interest me because… https://t.co/l7mR0Jx08H 57 minutes ago

INTP_Quotes

INTP_Quotes Anything that we can do to raise personal savings is very much in the interest of this country. -Alan Greenspan #INTP 59 minutes ago