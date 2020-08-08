|
Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
MATTHEW DALY Associated Press The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years. But the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, disputed reports that his agency is slowing down election mail or any other mail and said it has “ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time” for the November presidential contest, when a significant increase in mail-in ballots is expected. Still, DeJoy offered a gloomy picture of the 630,00-employee agency Friday in his first public remarks since taking the...
