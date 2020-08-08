Global  
 

Ahead of national elections, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pays visit to Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland

DNA Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
New Zealand's much loved Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland, ahead of the national elections scheduled in September. The Radha Krishna Temple is a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre, run by the Auckland Indian Association.
