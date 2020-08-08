Ahead of national elections, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pays visit to Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Locals seen queueing outside store in Auckland as city goes back into lockdown



People were seen queueing outside a store in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday (August 11) hours before the city went into lockdown. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 hours ago New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41 Published 4 hours ago NZ delays election process, reenters lockdown



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Radha Krishna Temple ahead of national elections The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi was also present on this occasion.

Zee News 4 days ago





Tweets about this