Ahead of national elections, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern pays visit to Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () New Zealand's much loved Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland, ahead of the national elections scheduled in September. The Radha Krishna Temple is a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre, run by the Auckland Indian Association.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19..
