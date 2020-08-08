Global  
 

Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exit

Saturday, 8 August 2020
Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exitJuventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996. "Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement. Sarri, 61, had replaced Massimiliano Allegri last summer, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League. "The club would like to...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit 05:37

 Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri Maurizio Sarri Italian football manager

Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio Sarri

 Juventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.
BBC News

Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager after one season

 Italian giants Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after their Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon.
BBC News

Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacement

 Zidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on..
WorldNews

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match [Video]

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:38Published

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy


Lyon Lyon Prefecture and commune in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

'Rested' Ronaldo ready for Juventus-Lyon tie

 Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri says a "rested" Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Lyon in the Champions League last 16.
BBC News
Could a machine diagnose COVID-19 in seconds? [Video]

Could a machine diagnose COVID-19 in seconds?

A hospital in the southern French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Europe’s cities should take lead on environmental change, says Lyon’s first Green mayor [Video]

Europe’s cities should take lead on environmental change, says Lyon’s first Green mayor

Grégory Doucet was at the head of a green wave in France’s recent local elections, becoming mayor of the country’s third largest city. Now he says like-minded mayors in other countries should join with him to help influence policy in Brussels.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:01Published

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

COVID-19: ‘Slim to none’ - Australian star Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French Open

 Nick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...
WorldNews

Let's go for my third Serie A title: Ronaldo hints at Juventus stay

 New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Juventus' star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is committed to at least another season with the club as he wants to lift his third..
WorldNews

Ronaldo hints at Juve stay: Let's go for my third Scudetto!

 Juventus claimed...
WorldNews

Massimiliano Allegri Massimiliano Allegri Italian association football player and manager


UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League [Video]

Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League

German cities in the Ruhr area are gearing up to host the first two Europa League quarter-finals on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:39Published
Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot [Video]

Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to put their holidays on hold afterthey booked a Europa League quarter-final showdown with Sevilla. RaulJimenez’s early penalty clinched a spot in the last eight as Wolves beatOlympiacos 1-0 in their last-16 second-leg tie on Thursday, squeezing through2-1 on aggregate. They now head to Duisburg in Germany for Tuesday’s one-offlast-eight tie against the five-time winners – the first time the club hasreached a quarter final in Europe since 1972.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

We want to achieve big things - Jimenez after Wolves reach Europa League last eight

 Forward Raul Jimenez says Wolves want to "achieve big things" in the Europa League after beating Olympiakos to reach the quarter-finals.
BBC News

Jimenez sends Wolves into first European quarter-final in 48 years

 Wolverhampton Wanders beat Olympiakos 1-0 to secure a 2-1 aggregate win and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who thrashed Tottenham 7-2 earlier inthe campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure [Video]

Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has only good will towards Willianwho looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard [Video]

Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante ruled fit for Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich as the Blues struggle with injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:01Published

Chelsea want to raise £65m for Rice bid - Saturday's gossip

 Chelsea to raise £65m to sign West Ham's Rice, Barcelona to bid £14m for Man City's Garcia, Havertz could arrive at Chelsea next week, plus more.
BBC News

