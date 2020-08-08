|
Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exit
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996. "Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement. Sarri, 61, had replaced Massimiliano Allegri last summer, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League. "The club would like to...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Maurizio Sarri Italian football manager
Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo to replace Maurizio SarriJuventus hire Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri only a week after appointing the former midfielder as Under-23 boss.
BBC News
Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager after one seasonItalian giants Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri after their Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon.
BBC News
Zinedine Zidane speaks out on Real Madrid future as Juventus eye Maurizio Sarri replacementZidane’s future is uncertain (Picture: AFP via Getty) Zinedine Zidane issued a cagey update on his Real Madrid future amid suggestions he could be on..
WorldNews
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:38Published
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
Lyon Prefecture and commune in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
'Rested' Ronaldo ready for Juventus-Lyon tieJuventus boss Maurizio Sarri says a "rested" Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Lyon in the Champions League last 16.
BBC News
Could a machine diagnose COVID-19 in seconds?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Europe’s cities should take lead on environmental change, says Lyon’s first Green mayor
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:01Published
Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer
COVID-19: ‘Slim to none’ - Australian star Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French OpenNick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...
WorldNews
Let's go for my third Serie A title: Ronaldo hints at Juventus stayNew Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Juventus' star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is committed to at least another season with the club as he wants to lift his third..
WorldNews
Ronaldo hints at Juve stay: Let's go for my third Scudetto!Juventus claimed...
WorldNews
Massimiliano Allegri Italian association football player and manager
UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971
Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:39Published
Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
We want to achieve big things - Jimenez after Wolves reach Europa League last eightForward Raul Jimenez says Wolves want to "achieve big things" in the Europa League after beating Olympiakos to reach the quarter-finals.
BBC News
Jimenez sends Wolves into first European quarter-final in 48 yearsWolverhampton Wanders beat Olympiakos 1-0 to secure a 2-1 aggregate win and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
BBC News
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England
Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01Published
Chelsea want to raise £65m for Rice bid - Saturday's gossipChelsea to raise £65m to sign West Ham's Rice, Barcelona to bid £14m for Man City's Garcia, Havertz could arrive at Chelsea next week, plus more.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this