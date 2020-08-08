Global  
 

250 students and staff quarantined in Georgia school district after one week of school

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
After one week of school, more than 250 students at staff in Cherokee County, Georgia, must quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
