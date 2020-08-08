|
250 students and staff quarantined in Georgia school district after one week of school
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
After one week of school, more than 250 students at staff in Cherokee County, Georgia, must quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Over 250 quarantined in Georgia district after first week of schoolOver a dozen students and teachers from the district have tested positive since school began on Monday.
CBS News
More than 338,000 U.S. children tested positive for coronavirus as of July, AAP findsMore than 338,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus as of the end of July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nearly 100,000 of those..
CBS News
Georgia Businessman Charged With Hoarding Face Masks and Price GougingThe man, Milton Ayimadu, allegedly hoarded 200,000 face masks and sold them for double what he paid, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
NYTimes.com
Suspension reversed for student who shared photo of crowded hallwayNorth Paulding High School in Georgia is facing national criticism over the viral photo.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
NHS workers demand pay rise after coronavirus leaves staff ‘on their knees’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:19Published
'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:58Published
A Memphis woman, barely recovering from COVID-19, was evicted from her homeLeslie Nelson's eviction was spurred by medical debt that was not her own, but rather attached to the house passed down to her, she said.
USATODAY.com
Nurse loses leg after she ignored pain to care for COVID patients"You forget about your own pains because you're busy helping other people," she said.
CBS News
Cherokee County, Georgia County in Georgia, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this