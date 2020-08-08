Global  
 

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail

Saturday, 8 August 2020
2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jailBOSTON (AP) — Two American men wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box have again been denied release from a U.S. jail. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday rejected a bid to free Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his 27-year-old son, Peter Taylor, on bail while they fight their extradition to...
