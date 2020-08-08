|
2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Two American men wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box have again been denied release from a U.S. jail. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday rejected a bid to free Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his 27-year-old son, Peter Taylor, on bail while they fight their extradition to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nissan Japanese automobile manufacturer
A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
[CDATA[A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:00Published
Two-tone car paint makes a comeback, with Nissan, Hyundai among automakers reviving 50s-era styling for SUVsAutomakers have introduced more than half a dozen SUVs in the last two years with two-tone paint, as they seek to differentiate their vehicles.
USATODAY.com
PSA upbeat on rebound; Nissan warns on losses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.
NBA bubble breakdown: Boston Celtics know rout of Toronto Raptors means 'nothing'Boston routed Toronto 122-100, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens won't be putting any stock in the result if the teams meet again in the playoffs.
USATODAY.com
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
'Cautious optimism' - J&J vaccine trials underway
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Carlos Ghosn French-Brazilian-Lebanese businessman, former chairman of Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance
Indira Talwani American judge
United States Army Special Forces US Army special operations force
2 ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attackCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan court sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a failed beach attack..
WorldNews
Ex-Green Berets get 20 years for plot to topple Venezuela leaderLuke Denman and Airan Berry admitted to taking part in the operation orchestrated by a third ex-U.S. soldier, Venezuelan's chief prosecutor said.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this