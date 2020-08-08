|
Trump signs executive orders providing temporary coronavirus relief after stimulus talks with Congress stall
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump acted on his own to extend coronavirus benefits after negotiations with congressional Democrats collapsed without a deal.
