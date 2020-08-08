Trump extends unemployment benefits through executive order but cuts aid to $400 per week: What we know

No Check For You! CNN's Poppy Harlow Claps Back At Trump's Top Economic Adviser



Larry Kudlow is against Americans getting any further weekly payments of $600 as supplemental unemployment benefits. CNN reports the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump reasons, if you get paid more to stay at home than go to work, why would you go to work? I think it is a disincentive to go back to work. We think we can create a much better balance to provide incentives to come back to work.

