Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto loses no-hitter when Hunter Pence loses track of fly ball
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto had issued just one walk through five innings, but his no-hit bid was undone when Hunter Pence lost track of a fly ball.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Cueto Dominican baseball player
Hunter Pence American baseball player
San Francisco Giants Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in San Francisco, California, United States
