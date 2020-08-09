Global  
 

Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto loses no-hitter when Hunter Pence loses track of fly ball

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto had issued just one walk through five innings, but his no-hit bid was undone when Hunter Pence lost track of a fly ball.
