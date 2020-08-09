Global  
 

D.J. atop stacked leaderboard entering final round of PGA

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Great putting helped Dustin Johnson take the PGA Championship lead after 54 holes ahead of some other huge names.
