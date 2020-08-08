Global  
 

England v Pakistan: Azhar Ali praises 'special' Woakes and Buttler partnership

BBC News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali praised "a very special partnership" by Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler as England won the first Test against the tourists.
Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford

Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford

 Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes partner up to propel England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan.

England returnees fail in Trophy - day one round-up

 Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton fail to capitalise on glorious weather as bowlers generally have the upper hand, except at Worcester.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling win

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News

Woakes & Buttler earn England thrilling win over Pakistan

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: Shan Masood century inspires tourists

 England are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominate the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: James Anderson and Stuart Broad praised by Michael Vaughan

 BBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says James Anderson and Stuart Broad "set the tone" as England bowled well against Pakistan in the morning session of day two of the..
BBC News

Babar shines in the gloom as England frustrated on shortened day one against Pakistan

 England endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: Babar Azam and Shan Masood frustrate home side

 England endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

'We have got the players to do it' - Woakes says England can pull off unlikely win

 Bowler Chris Woakes says England will draw on their recent experiences of claiming unlikely victories in the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News

