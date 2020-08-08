|
England v Pakistan: Azhar Ali praises 'special' Woakes and Buttler partnership
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali praised "a very special partnership" by Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler as England won the first Test against the tourists.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Azhar Ali Pakistani cricketer
England cricket team Sports team
England returnees fail in Trophy - day one round-upJonny Bairstow and Tom Banton fail to capitalise on glorious weather as bowlers generally have the upper hand, except at Worcester.
BBC News
England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling winEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
Woakes & Buttler earn England thrilling win over PakistanEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
England v Pakistan: Shan Masood century inspires touristsEngland are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominate the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
Pakistan national cricket team National sports team
England v Pakistan: James Anderson and Stuart Broad praised by Michael VaughanBBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says James Anderson and Stuart Broad "set the tone" as England bowled well against Pakistan in the morning session of day two of the..
BBC News
Babar shines in the gloom as England frustrated on shortened day one against PakistanEngland endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v Pakistan: Babar Azam and Shan Masood frustrate home sideEngland endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
Chris Woakes English cricketer
'We have got the players to do it' - Woakes says England can pull off unlikely winBowler Chris Woakes says England will draw on their recent experiences of claiming unlikely victories in the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News
Jos Buttler English cricketer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this