Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Sunday, 9 August 2020 (
41 minutes ago
)
He completed 50 years of parliamentary politics in July this year
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
3 days ago
Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections
03:33
President is seeking two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament to change the constitution.
Sri Lanka polls: Rajapaksas’ SLPP secures big win
Mahinda Rajapaksa, who led the caretaker government as Premier, is expected be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.
Hindu
2 days ago
Sri Lanka’s strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oath of PM for 4th time on Sunday
Sri Lanka’s former president Mahinda Rajapaka will be sworn in as the country’s new prime minister for the fourth time at a historic Buddhist temple on...
WorldNews
15 hours ago
