Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Hindu Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
He completed 50 years of parliamentary politics in July this year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka counts votes from parliamentary elections 03:33

 President is seeking two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament to change the constitution.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sri Lanka polls: Rajapaksas’ SLPP secures big win

 Mahinda Rajapaksa, who led the caretaker government as Premier, is expected be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNewsThe Age

Sri Lanka’s strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oath of PM for 4th time on Sunday

Sri Lanka’s strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oath of PM for 4th time on Sunday Sri Lanka’s former president Mahinda Rajapaka will be sworn in as the country’s new prime minister for the fourth time at a historic Buddhist temple on...
WorldNews


Tweets about this