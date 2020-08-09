How to clear browser history on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft edge Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When you surf the internet or search for something particular, your activities are recorded in the web browser’s history until and unless you are using the incognito or private mode. Also, if you are not cleaning web browser history, the excessive data slows down the speed at which the web browser loads the webpages. Here’s how you can get rid of the browsing history on different web browsers on a laptop or a desktop: Google Chrome Click on the three dots visible in the top right corner of the Google Chrome window. After that choose the ‘history’ option and then again. You can also open this tab by using ‘Ctrl+H’. On the left, click on the ‘clear... When you surf the internet or search for something particular, your activities are recorded in the web browser’s history until and unless you are using the incognito or private mode. Also, if you are not cleaning web browser history, the excessive data slows down the speed at which the web browser loads the webpages. Here’s how you can get rid of the browsing history on different web browsers on a laptop or a desktop: Google Chrome Click on the three dots visible in the top right corner of the Google Chrome window. After that choose the ‘history’ option and then again. You can also open this tab by using ‘Ctrl+H’. On the left, click on the ‘clear... 👓 View full article

