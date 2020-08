Fremantle Port could close by 2032 as McGowan inches closer to new Kwinana harbour Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Fremantle Port could be consigned to the dustbin of history by 2032 under an option being considered by the state government. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this