Russia reveals how world's first coronavirus vaccine will work

Monday, 10 August 2020
Russia reveals how world's first coronavirus vaccine will workRussia is all set to launch the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. It plans to register the COVID-19 vaccine on August 12 and then use it to...
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Russia Approves World's First COVID-19 Vaccine

Coronavirus Update: Russia Approves World's First COVID-19 Vaccine 02:41

 Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian President approves first COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Russian President approves first COVID-19 vaccine

Overnight, Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Russia has approved the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Russia is first to approve COVID vaccine: Putin [Video]

Russia is first to approve COVID vaccine: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Olivia..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Russia becomes first country to register COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Russia becomes first country to register COVID-19 vaccine

Sputnik reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world has been registered by Russia on August 11. One of the President's daughters has been given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. Mass..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Russia registers world's first coronavirus vaccine, Putin announces

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's Gamaleya Institute has registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine for use. He said his daughter is among...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS NewsPRAVDATamworth HeraldIndiaTimesSeattlePI.comCBC.caWorldNewsThe Age

Covid 19 coronavirus: Global cases top 20 million as Russia registers vaccine

Covid 19 coronavirus: Global cases top 20 million as Russia registers vaccine The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil, as Russia on Tuesday...
New Zealand Herald

All you need to know about first Covid-19 vaccine registered in Russia

 Russia on Tuesday became the first country in the world to register a Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsThe Age

