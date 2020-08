'Surrender to the Queen': Rohit Sharma, CSK hilariously troll Yuzvendra Chahal on engagement Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma is widely renowned for being witty and he once again showed his funny side while wishing Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on their engagement. The Mumbai Indians skipper took to social media to congratulate the pair with an epic post while trolling Chahal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this