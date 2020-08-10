Global  
 

Lebanese Ministers, Lawmakers Resign Following Beirut Blast 

VOA News Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
World leaders pledge $300 million in recovery aid 
 Last week's port warehouse detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed 158 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed a swathe of the Mediterranean city, compounding months of political and economic meltdown and prompting furious calls for the entire government to step down.

