Lebanese Ministers, Lawmakers Resign Following Beirut Blast 

Last week's port warehouse detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed 158 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed a swathe of the Mediterranean city, compounding months of political and economic meltdown and prompting furious calls for the entire government to step down.
Lebanon's cabinet has resigned over the devastating explosion in Beirut lastweek, the country's health minister has said. The cabinet has been underincreasing pressure after several ministers quit or..
