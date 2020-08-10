Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child

Global  
 

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first childChris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcomed their first child together, according to her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger. The 41-year-old actor - who already has seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - and the 30-year-old author welcomed their baby recently and...
 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcomed their first child together, according to her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter [Video]

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's hands wrapped around a baby hand. This is the first child for Pratt and Schwarzenegger who married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. Pratt is also the father of a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

ShowBiz Minute: Jolie, Banderas, Pratt

 Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case; Antonio Banderas thanks well-wishers after he tests positive for coronavirus; Chris Pratt, Katherine..
USATODAY.com
Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online [Video]

Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online

Chris Pratt has shared that he is 'beyond thrilled' after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce baby's birth

 "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great," Pratt wrote on social media.
CBS News

Chris Pratt Chris Pratt American actor

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together [Video]

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together

30-year-old Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in a video on Sunday, in which he revealed: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Patrick Schwarzenegger Patrick Schwarzenegger American actor and model

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt Welcome Baby Girl

 Patrick Schwarzenegger spilled the beans, possibly unintentionally, but his sister, Katherine, and her hubby, Chris Pratt, have had their baby. The news came..
TMZ.com

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together, Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms

 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed.
USATODAY.com

Anna Faris Anna Faris American actress, voice artist, producer, podcaster, and author


No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth [Video]

No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth

Anna Faris sent a gift to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to congratulate them after the birth of their daughter.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Say hello to Lyla Marie!: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm birth of daughter [Video]

Say hello to Lyla Marie!: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm birth of daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have confirmed they've welcomed a baby girl named Lyla Marie Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Chris Pratt publicly welcomes baby with Bible scriptures: ‘Children are a heritage from the Lord’

 Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their first child together and shared the news along with scriptures in an Instagram...
Christian Post


