Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcomed their first child together, according to her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger. The 41-year-old actor - who already has seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - and the 30-year-old author welcomed their baby recently and...
