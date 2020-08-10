Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter



Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's hands wrapped around a baby hand. This is the first child for Pratt and Schwarzenegger who married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. Pratt is also the father of a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

