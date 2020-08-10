Global  
 

Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

DNA Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Manchester United will be looking to move closer to a second triumph in this competition in three years as they square off against Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.

Keeper Johnsson happy at FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson says he's happy to stay at the club after they lost in the Europa League quarter-final to Manchester United. Pictures via uefa.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig..

Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to put their holidays on hold afterthey booked a Europa League quarter-final showdown with Sevilla. RaulJimenez’s early penalty clinched a spot in the last..

Juan Mata details concern with Man Utd tiredness despite Europa League win Manchester United needed extra-time to dispatch of Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-final on Monday night, with a Bruno Fernandes penalty the difference...
Sirajuddeen RT @mjcritchley: Manchester United have been awarded 21 penalties this season. Bar one or two, all of them should've been given. What are t… 20 seconds ago

Manu 'He's a Ferrari – he's a £100m player!': Manchester United's Anthony Martial draws high praise for Copenhagen perfo… https://t.co/E7R4NFSEjJ 1 hour ago

Indy Football Why do Manchester United get so many penalties? By @mjcritchley https://t.co/BUT0iFRGZM 1 hour ago

FUHAD AYOMIDE . A RT @Young_Bohss: https://t.co/BgXAyywliM Manchester United VS FC Copenhagen! Enjoy. 2 hours ago