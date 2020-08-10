Global  
 

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Monday, 10 August 2020
More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago lootingCHICAGO (AP) — More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city's upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said. Police Superintendent David Brown said it “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality” that began following the shooting of a person by police the previous day in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. At one point early Monday, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire. Brown said a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice. “This was straight up, felony criminal...
News video: Chicago looting: Over 100 arrested, gunfire exchanged | What happened | Oneindia News

Chicago looting: Over 100 arrested, gunfire exchanged | What happened | Oneindia News 01:29

 More than a hundred people were arrested afer crowds clashed with police and swarmed a luxury district of Chicago early Monday. In the gunfire that was exchanged, a security guard and a civilian were hurt. 13 officers were injured in the clashes. While rejecting calls for the deployment of the...

