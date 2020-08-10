|
More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city's upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said. Police Superintendent David Brown said it “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality” that began following the shooting of a person by police the previous day in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. At one point early Monday, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire. Brown said a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice. “This was straight up, felony criminal...
100 arrested after mass looting in Chicago
