President Trump tweets support for college football players amid talk of season cancellation

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is backing college football players hoping to play amid expectations of conference cancelling seasons due to COVID-19.
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: Could fall college sports be canceled due to coronavirus?

Could fall college sports be canceled due to coronavirus?

 According to ESPN,the commissioners of the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the possibility of canceling the fall sports season, which would include football.

