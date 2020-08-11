Global  
 

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger in quarantine after violating COVID-19 protocols

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger has been placed in quarantine for breaking COVID-19 protocols during the team's road trip in Chicago.
Mike Clevinger Mike Clevinger American baseball player


Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

