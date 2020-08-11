Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger in quarantine after violating COVID-19 protocols

Beirut blast: 5 Indians suffered minor injuries, says MEA



Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 said that five Indians suffered minor injuries in Beirut blast. He said, "We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon, on its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them. There have been no reported casualties among Indians, only 5 minor injuries."

