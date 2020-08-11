Global  
 

4G Internet in one division each in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, Centre tells SC

Hindu Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Union government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that 4G Internet services will be made available in one division each in Jammu and Kashmir
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kashmir internet: 4G to return on trial basis to 1 district | Oneindia News

Kashmir internet: 4G to return on trial basis to 1 district | Oneindia News 01:18

 After over a year without 4G internet services, with a 7-month communication blackout in between and 2G services restored from March 2020, one district in Jammu and one district in the Kahsmir Valley will see restoration of 4G internet services on a trial basis post August 15. The relaxation may...

