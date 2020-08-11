4G Internet in one division each in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, Centre tells SC

After over a year without 4G internet services, with a 7-month communication blackout in between and 2G services restored from March 2020, one district in Jammu and one district in the Kahsmir Valley will see restoration of 4G internet services on a trial basis post August 15. The relaxation may...
One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Kashmir Zone Police. One soldier lost his life during the encounter. According to Chinar Corps, one AK..
The Union government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the persisting terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir would not allow resumption of 4G internet services... IndiaTimes Also reported by •The Next Web •Mid-Day •DNA