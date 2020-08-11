Global  
 

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria stateBy Colin Packham SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state reported only a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to put the city of Melbourne back into lockdown. Victoria state, which currently accounts for nearly all of Australia's new cases,...
