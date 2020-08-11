|
Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
By Colin Packham SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state reported only a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to put the city of Melbourne back into lockdown. Victoria state, which currently accounts for nearly all of Australia's new cases,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Victoria records 25 coronavirus deaths on deadliest day of pandemic so farAnother 25 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria on the deadliest day of the pandemic so far.
SBS
Australia's coronavirus death toll jumps by 17 with new fatalities in Victoria, NSWAnother 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS
Victoria records another 16 coronavirus deaths, as case numbers continue to dropAnother 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's youngest victim among Victoria's 14 new deathsVictoria has confirmed Australia's youngest virus death, a man in his 20s, who was among today's fatality count.Victoria has confirmed 372 new infections and 14..
New Zealand Herald
Victorian government in COVID aged care takeoverThree aged care facilities in Melbourne's west have been taken over by the state government following outbreaks of coronavirus.
SBS
City of Melbourne Local government area in Victoria, Australia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this