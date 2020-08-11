Global  
 

Singapore crushes massive ivory haul on eve of World Elephant Day

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Singapore crushes massive ivory haul on eve of World Elephant DayShares Singapore began destroying nine tons of seized ivory Tuesday, the largest such action globally in recent years, including contraband tusks that came from more than 300 African elephants. The destruction by an industrial rock crusher was held on the eve of World Elephant Day, and...
Singapore Singapore Country in Southeast Asia

Singapore's recession worse than first thought as virus slams Asia's exporters

 SINGAPORE- Singapore’s recession was deeper than first estimated in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a major blow to Asia’s trade-reliant..
WorldNews

TikTok and privacy: What's the problem? Perhaps the video-sharing app gathers too much data

 TikTok says it keeps users data in the United States and Singapore and won't hand it over to the Chinese government.
USATODAY.com
UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices [Video]

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices

According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles." Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

Singapore’s Universal Studios deploys facial recognition for entry

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Visitors to Universal..
WorldNews

World Elephant Day World Elephant Day

